Bristol, Tennessee recognized for internet speed

Brenda Franco, a public relations specialist for AdvisorSmith, said the study did not look at minimum available speeds or affordability, only availability, so the study does not indicate how many residents actually take advantage of their city’s high-speed internet capabilities or how many can afford to do so.

Bristol, Virginia did not make the list of top 250 small cities with the highest or lowest percentage of residents able to access high-speed internet. AdvisorSmith determined that while 99.82% of residents had access to 100 megabits per second internet and 250 megabits per second internet, none of its residents have access to 1 gigabit per second internet.

Bristol, Tennessee was one of the few cities in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia to make it on either list, but it wasn’t the only one.

Kingsport, Tennessee, was ranked at 118 for small cities with fast internet speeds widely available. AdvisorSmith determined that internet speeds of 100 megabits per second and 250 megabits per second were available to 100% of residents and 1 gigabit per second was available to 94.7% of residents.