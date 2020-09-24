Bristol, Tennessee recognized for internet speed

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A recent study found that 100% of Bristol, Tennessee residents have the opportunity to access internet with speeds of 1 gigabit per second, making it one of the top cities in the U.S. in terms of offering fast internet to the widest possible number of city residents.
The study by AdvisorSmith, a website that specializes in providing research and tools to businesses, looked at internet speed and penetration in 3,983 U.S. cities. The study put Bristol, Tennessee in first place at offering fast internet speeds to residents, which tied it with seven other small cities.
Michael Browder, CEO of BTES, said more than half of customers pay for internet that is 100 megabits per second or faster and that BTES has the capability to offer 10 gigabits per second internet to every customer it serves.
“It’s great to be ranked No. 1, but it doesn’t surprise me,” Browder said. “I don’t know of other cities, even larger cities, with better systems than ours.”
AdvisorSmith broke up cities by population — large ones with more than 250,000 residents, midsize cities with populations between 100,000 and 250,000 and small cities with populations less than 100,000 people. Additionally, the website not only ranked the top 250 small cities that offer fast internet to the highest percentage of residents, it ranked the top 250 small cities that offer fast internet to the lowest percentage of residents.
Brenda Franco, a public relations specialist for AdvisorSmith, said the study did not look at minimum available speeds or affordability, only availability, so the study does not indicate how many residents actually take advantage of their city’s high-speed internet capabilities or how many can afford to do so.
Bristol, Virginia did not make the list of top 250 small cities with the highest or lowest percentage of residents able to access high-speed internet. AdvisorSmith determined that while 99.82% of residents had access to 100 megabits per second internet and 250 megabits per second internet, none of its residents have access to 1 gigabit per second internet.
Bristol, Tennessee was one of the few cities in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia to make it on either list, but it wasn’t the only one.
Kingsport, Tennessee, was ranked at 118 for small cities with fast internet speeds widely available. AdvisorSmith determined that internet speeds of 100 megabits per second and 250 megabits per second were available to 100% of residents and 1 gigabit per second was available to 94.7% of residents.
Additionally, Morristown, Tennessee, was ranked 15 for small cities where fast internet was widely available, while Greeneville, Tennessee, was at 108th for small cities where few had access to high-speed internet. According to AdvisorSmith, only 1.2% of Greeneville residents have access to 250 megabits per second internet, and no residents have access to 1 gigabit per second.
Neither Johnson City nor any city in Southwest Virginia was ranked in the study.
