Bristol Tennessee police offer a look at their jobs through Citizen Police Academy

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Residents looking to get a first-hand look at how the local police department operates can take part in an 11-week class Citizen Police Academy hosted by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD).

Signups are open now for the academy will take place once a week, on Monday evenings, from April 4 to June 20.

The first session is an introduction to the program. The last night is a graduation ceremony. The program will be led for the first time by veteran BTPD officer Lieutenant Greg Brown, a 25-year veteran of the BTPD, but is in his first year as the Lieutenant for Community Policing.

Individuals who sign up for the Citizen Police Academy will have the opportunity to observe the work the various departments of the BTPD do, from building and canine searches, to bomb squad scenarios to drinking and driving enforcement, as well as 911 dispatch, ride-alongs with officers and SWAT demonstrations.

Brown discussed the unique opportunity the Citizen Police Academy offers, highlighting that those who attend will not only observe, but also take part in hands-on police training such as on the firing range.

"The academy is a community-oriented policing service. It is community policing. It's basically being transparent and opening the door up to the community to come in and see what the police do," Brown said. "They get to shoot. We normally try to have at least one firearms instructor for every person, and they also get to fire some of the SWAT weapons if they choose."

The Citizen Police Academy is the first step to becoming an auxiliary reserve for the BTPD. Once an individual spends a few years as a member of the auxiliary, they will have the opportunity to take the police officers' standard training (POST), which would allow them to become part of the reserve force. Both positions are volunteer roles.

Brown detailed the difference between being a member of the auxiliary and the reserves.

"The only difference in auxiliary and reserve is the reserve wears the exact same uniform as a full-time officer, and they are armed. Auxiliaries are not."

BTPD auxiliaries and reserves work alongside the BTPD, assisting with tasks such as directing traffic, and creating a presence at events. Brown said the department has big plans for community policing, especially during the summer when events ramp up.

To be allowed to take part in the Citizen Police Academy, applicants must be at least 18 years old and be physically able to meet the requirements for first-hand scenarios, as well as have no criminal history other than minor traffic violations.

Brown detailed the type of physical work they are expected to be able to do.

"We're not jumping over walls or low crawling under anything. You just, basically have to physically able to go to the firing range and things of that nature," Brown said.

Brown believes having auxiliaries from different backgrounds and occupations allows the BTPD to have a bigger outreach within the diverse communities that make up Bristol, Tennessee.

“Just having different age groups, different occupations, people come from a little bit of everywhere, that want to volunteer and help out,” Brown said. “It just helps for a more well-rounded police department. They really help us out a lot."

There are currently 14 spots open of the 20 total available for the program.

Those interested in applying for the 2022 Citizen Police Academy, can do so by going to www.bristoltn.org/CPA.

For more information, contact Lieutenant Greg Brown at gbrown@bristoltn.org or call (423) 989-3153.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.