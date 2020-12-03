 Skip to main content
Bristol Tennessee Police earn eighth consecutive accreditation
Bristol Tennessee Police earn eighth consecutive accreditation

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has been granted its eighth consecutive accreditation award from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, which noted the agency’s professional culture and management.

“The safety and security of our community remains a top priority, and this accreditation is verification that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department meets the highest standards in law enforcement,” City Manager Bill Sorah said in a news release. “I’m extremely proud of the professional service provided by every member of the BTPD, and congratulate Chief Blaine Wade and his leadership team for this impressive achievement.”

Accreditation is a voluntary process that recognizes compliance with a series of professional law enforcement standards. Bristol, Tennessee first gained accreditation in 1996. The most recent visit was conducted in March.

