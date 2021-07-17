Bristol Tennessee police: Drive with caution at 2020 top crash sites

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department announced the city’s top five crash areas for 2020 and asked community members to use extra caution— and obey speed limits — at those sites.
The intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Weaver Pike saw 12 crashes last year, according to numbers shared by BTPD Lt. Jimmy Dillard. Thirteen crashes happened at Volunteer Parkway’s intersection with Broad Street and 14 at its intersection with Windsor Avenue.
There was a tie for the top crash site: West State Street at Medical Park Boulevard and U.S. Highway 11-W at The Pinnacle Parkway each saw 16 crashes in 2020, according to Dillard’s numbers.
“The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is requesting help from the community,” Dillard said in a statement from the department this week. “If you are traveling near one of these intersections, please be cognizant of the speed limit and use caution.”
“We just want to draw some attention to it to make people think and try to slow down,” he explained Friday.
The numbers came from an annual report prepared by David Metzger, the city’s traffic engineer, Dillard said.
“They’re pretty consistent with the last few years,” he said of the crash hot spots. “A couple of them are up [by] two or three wrecks.”
The findings also echo crash data from the Tennessee Department of Safety. The Bristol Herald Courier recently reported that, according to TDS data, Volunteer Parkway has seen more than 30 crashes between its intersections with State Street and Weaver Pike since 2019.
“Like the press release said ... people, be careful,” Dillard said. “Just slow down, wear your seat belt, avoid being on your cellphone. Just try to get there safe and try to get home to your family safe.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely