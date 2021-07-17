Bristol Tennessee police: Drive with caution at 2020 top crash sites

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department announced the city’s top five crash areas for 2020 and asked community members to use extra caution— and obey speed limits — at those sites.

The intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Weaver Pike saw 12 crashes last year, according to numbers shared by BTPD Lt. Jimmy Dillard. Thirteen crashes happened at Volunteer Parkway’s intersection with Broad Street and 14 at its intersection with Windsor Avenue.

There was a tie for the top crash site: West State Street at Medical Park Boulevard and U.S. Highway 11-W at The Pinnacle Parkway each saw 16 crashes in 2020, according to Dillard’s numbers.

Top 5 Crash Hot Spots in Bristol, Tenn. for 2020 West State Street and Medical Park Boulevard, 16 crashes U.S. Highway 11-W at The Pinnacle Parkway, 16 Volunteer Parkway and Windsor Avenue, 14 Volunteer Parkway and Broad Street, 13 Volunteer Parkway and Weaver Pike, 12

“The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is requesting help from the community,” Dillard said in a statement from the department this week. “If you are traveling near one of these intersections, please be cognizant of the speed limit and use caution.”