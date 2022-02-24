Bristol Tennessee Police Department ramps up enforcement efforts

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department says it is stepping up traffic enforcement efforts across the city. The department is also asking for the public's help by observing speed limits, buckling up and avoiding distracted driving.

"Our department continually collects traffic data in an effort to understand trends and determine what we can do to make our community’s roadways safer," Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin said in a Thursday news release.

Austin said the department is confident increased enforcement efforts, coupled with ongoing efforts by the public to observe traffic laws and adopt safe driving habits, the city will see a reduced number of crashes.

Data from the city reveals there were 1,173 crashes in Bristol, Tennessee in 2021. That is a 31.9% increase when compared to the previous three-year average of 88 traffic crashes, the release states. A total of 224 people were injured as a result of the crashes.

Four people were killed in traffic crashes in Bristol, Tennessee, and there were eight crashes involving pedestrians, the release states.

To reduce the total number of crashes, and guard against injuries when accidents do occur, the BTPD is reacting by immediately increasing enforcement efforts to ensure seatbelts and child safety seats are being properly used, motorists are complying with “Hands-Free” laws that prohibit the use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving, and that speed limits are being observed.

"It means that we are going to be conducting more traffic stops in an effort to decrease traffic collisions," Patrol Captain Justin Bush said when asked what the department's officers will be doing.

Nationwide, speeding is a contributing factor in more than 25% of all traffic accidents, according to the Tennessee Highways Safety Office. Speeding can reduce a driver’s ability to negotiate curves and roadway obstacles, extend the time it takes to safely stop a vehicle, and hinder the ability of other drivers and pedestrians to accurately judge distance, police said.