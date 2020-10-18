 Skip to main content
Bristol Tennessee Police: 3 dead in murder-suicide
Bristol Tennessee Police: 3 dead in murder-suicide

BHC 10182020 Three Fatalities

At around 6:45 a.m. in a residence on the 800 block of Trammel Road, police found the bodies of 36-year-old Kristina Robinson, her 17-year-old daughter and 47-year-old Michael Robinson, Kristina’s estranged husband, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police.

 Sarah Wade/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officers from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department found three bodies from an apparent murder-suicide at a Trammel Road residence early Saturday after responding to a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the department.

At around 6:45 a.m. in a residence on the 800 block of Trammel Road, police found the bodies of 36-year-old Kristina Robinson, her 17-year-old daughter and 47-year-old Michael Robinson, Kristina’s estranged husband, according to the statement. All appeared to have died from bullet wounds, according to the statement.

“[Michael Robinson] appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the statement said. “A rifle was found with his body, and it appeared to be the weapon used during this incident.”

The BTPD statement revealed that Michael Robinson, a resident of Russell County, Virginia, had been under investigation by BTPD and the Department of Children’s Services for alleged child abuse.

“Detectives had recently secured a Grand Jury Capias charging him with several counts in relation to that investigation,” the statement said. “Robinson was currently residing in Russell County, Virginia, and the capias had been sent to that jurisdiction to be served last Thursday.”

The police department said that it is continuing to investigate the deaths.

The ETSU William L. Jenkins Forensic Center will perform autopsies of all three bodies, according to the statement.

“The BTPD extends our deepest sympathies to the victims, as well as to their families, and all others directly affected by this senseless tragedy,” the statement said.

By late Saturday afternoon, it was difficult to tell that anything out of the ordinary had happened at the end of Trammel Road. Two boys played basketball in a nearby driveway. A man mowed his lawn while other neighbors came and went in their cars.

The only obvious mark of the morning’s violence was the entryway to the little gray house where the bodies were found: It was covered by a new sheet of plywood.

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely

