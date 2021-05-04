 Skip to main content
Bristol, Tennessee opts not to join opioid lawsuit as plaintiff
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Like the governments in Elizabethton and Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee has opted not to become a named plaintiff in the landmark opioid lawsuit filed against several pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributers.

“After some discussion, I think Bristol’s Council, with the knowledge that Sullivan County was in the lawsuit as a plaintiff, we’re going to let Sullivan County address the issues and guide that lawsuit,” said City Manager Bill Sorah.

In June 2017, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus and other district attorneys in East Tennessee filed a lawsuit against Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt LLC under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act.

The filing became known as the “Sullivan Baby Doe” suit, named for an unidentified Sullivan County baby born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

However, in December 2020, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled the attorneys did not have legal standing, but the county and municipal governments did.

Sullivan County Commission voted in January to become plaintiffs and retained Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC and Staubus as counsel.

Johnson City decided around the same time not to join the suit as Washington County had already passed a resolution to become a named party.

To become a plaintiff, government entities must file a notice with the court by Wednesday. Currently, a trial is set for July.

Since Purdue and Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy, the only remaining defendants are Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. - known collectively as “Endo.”

The suit seeks $2.4 billion in damages.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | 276-285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

