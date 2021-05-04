Bristol, Tennessee opts not to join opioid lawsuit as plaintiff

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Like the governments in Elizabethton and Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee has opted not to become a named plaintiff in the landmark opioid lawsuit filed against several pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributers.

“After some discussion, I think Bristol’s Council, with the knowledge that Sullivan County was in the lawsuit as a plaintiff, we’re going to let Sullivan County address the issues and guide that lawsuit,” said City Manager Bill Sorah.

In June 2017, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus and other district attorneys in East Tennessee filed a lawsuit against Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt LLC under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act.

The filing became known as the “Sullivan Baby Doe” suit, named for an unidentified Sullivan County baby born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

However, in December 2020, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled the attorneys did not have legal standing, but the county and municipal governments did.

Sullivan County Commission voted in January to become plaintiffs and retained Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC and Staubus as counsel.