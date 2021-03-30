Bristol, Tennessee, offices will be closed Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee city offices will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.
All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city.
Trash collection will continue on a regular schedule. Job access bus service will continue to operate on its regular schedule. Transit buses and paratransit buses will not run Friday, but will resume a normal schedule Monday.
For more information, call 423-764-4171.
