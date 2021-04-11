Bristol, Tennessee moving forward with independent tourism board

In January, the city hired The High Road Agency of Kingsport to conduct a community livability marketing campaign entitled “Bristol Is Ready.” The council voted to hire the agency again in March to conduct a tourism marketing campaign.

Matt Bolas, a tourism development specialist with the agency, presented the results of the campaign to council during a work session last month, saying it generated more than 2.5 million impressions in Nashville and Atlanta metros.

Bolas formerly worked as the executive director of the Bristol Convention and Visitors Bureau, which was the chamber’s tourism arm that was later renamed Discover Bristol. Lori Worley, director of public relations for High Road, also formerly worked for the chamber.

The formation of the city’s marketing organization will create competition because each will be vying for the same marketing placements, Rhinehart said. Instead of doubling the amount of Bristol tourism awareness, she said it will divide it.

“The importance of that marketing together really is important ... that one entity be marketing the entire community, not that it be splintered,” Rhinehart said, adding that it’s impossible to market just Bristol, Virginia and not Bristol as a whole.

Sorah said he believes there won’t be competition.

“This is really the shifting paradigm of destination marketing organizations all around,” Sorah said. “There’s some that are still chamber-based models, but the paradigm is shifting away from chamber-based models to free-standing board of governance.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.