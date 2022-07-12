Bristol, Tennessee moves forward with plans for pickleball complex

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A plan to build a 12-court pickleball park in Bristol, Tennessee is becoming a reality.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to enter a public-private partnership and lease agreement with the owners of the Bristol SportsPlex, a move which will allow the city to build the park on a two-acre parcel of land on Bluff City Highway adjacent to the SportsPlex.

Terry Napier, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the hope is for the SportsPlex and the pickleball park to occasionally host national-level tournaments and regional tournaments monthly. With the combined capabilities of the SportsPlex and the new park, the entire complex could be able to host a 28-court pickleball tournament, making it a regional destination for pickleball players.

“When this is finished (we could) be one of the largest pickleball complexes in the state for a tournament,” Napier told the council Tuesday.

In a June briefing, SportsPlex owner Matt Lavinder presented to council renderings of a proposed patio expansion on SportsPlex property next to the pickleball park that would include an outdoor bar with a social space and stage that would be operated by the SportsPlex. The pickleball park will be built by the city and maintained by the city, as detailed in a 30-year lease.

The council also approved an agreement with a third party to develop concept plans and for other construction-related services in order to move the plan forward. Once the design and pre-construction phase is complete, the council will award a construction bid.

Napier estimated in June that the park’s construction will cost the city approximately $750,000, money that has already been budgeted for this fiscal year. Park construction will include the 12 courts with lighting, restrooms, car access and parking. The park will be free for public use, while paid programming will be offered through the SportsPlex.

Councilwoman Lea Powers called the project “another step towards building a vibrant community.”

Napier said last month the park could be completed as soon as spring 2023.