Bristol, Tennessee may allow beer delivery

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Because of popular demand, Bristol, Tennessee may soon allow city residents to order beer, hard ciders and hard seltzers delivered to their doors.

At a work session Tuesday afternoon, Bristol Tennessee City Council discussed passing an amendment to the city beer ordinance that would permanently allow the delivery of beer, ale, malt beverages and others with an alcohol level below 8% within city limits by holders of on-premises, off-premises, manufacturing and dual beer permits.

At its April meeting, City Council approved a resolution that temporarily allowed restaurants, bars, breweries and taphouses to deliver beer within the city as long as they already held the proper permits. The resolution ended May 31, and Danielle Smith, the city attorney, said the city has been asked to make this arrangement permanent.

“The businesses that we talked to would really like to see this become something they can rely on,” Smith said.

She added that Johnson City has already approved an amendment to its beer ordinance permanently allowing for beer delivery there.

Vice Mayor Vince Turner said he believes the beer ordinance change should be approved because he expects there will still be a lot of demand for takeout and delivery services going forward.