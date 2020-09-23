Bristol, Tennessee may allow beer delivery

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Because of popular demand, Bristol, Tennessee may soon allow city residents to order beer, hard ciders and hard seltzers delivered to their doors.
At a work session Tuesday afternoon, Bristol Tennessee City Council discussed passing an amendment to the city beer ordinance that would permanently allow the delivery of beer, ale, malt beverages and others with an alcohol level below 8% within city limits by holders of on-premises, off-premises, manufacturing and dual beer permits.
At its April meeting, City Council approved a resolution that temporarily allowed restaurants, bars, breweries and taphouses to deliver beer within the city as long as they already held the proper permits. The resolution ended May 31, and Danielle Smith, the city attorney, said the city has been asked to make this arrangement permanent.
“The businesses that we talked to would really like to see this become something they can rely on,” Smith said.
She added that Johnson City has already approved an amendment to its beer ordinance permanently allowing for beer delivery there.
Vice Mayor Vince Turner said he believes the beer ordinance change should be approved because he expects there will still be a lot of demand for takeout and delivery services going forward.
However, Smith suggested that City Council mandate that businesses that deliver beer follow certain requirements including:
- Requiring the person making the delivery to verify the age of the purchaser, by viewing a valid, government-issued identification that shows the purchaser’s date of birth.
- Requiring the person making the delivery to verify that the purchaser is not intoxicated.
- Requiring the person making a delivery to maintain accurate records to show that taxes have been paid as required by state law.
Smith also said that City Council may want to limit the amount of beer that can be sold at a particular address at a given time as well as limit delivery to within the city.
However, Turner and Councilman Chad Keen said they don’t think a limit is needed on the amount of beer people could have delivered. Councilwoman Lea Powers said the amount of beer allowed per delivery or the amount that could be delivered to a specific address could be something they tweak later on.
“This is another one of those situations where it’s evolving, we put it out, and we see what needs a follow-up. There will be a follow-up, I’m sure,” Powers said.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!