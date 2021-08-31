Bristol, Tennessee man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Jacob Ernest Wayne Norton, 23, was arrested after an investigation that started when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography being sent through a SnapChat account, according to a news release from the SCSO.

Investigators secured subpoenas to determine the location of the Internet Protocol (IP) address provided with the tips. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at Norton’s home, where three images were identified as child pornography in the initial search, according to the release. Several phones were also seized and will be examined to see if there are additional pornographic images, the release states.