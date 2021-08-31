 Skip to main content
Bristol, Tennessee man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Bristol, Tennessee man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

norton

Jacob Ernest Wayne Norton

 Contributed Photo

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A Bristol, Tennessee man has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jacob Ernest Wayne Norton, 23, was arrested after an investigation that started when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography being sent through a SnapChat account, according to a news release from the SCSO.

Investigators secured subpoenas to determine the location of the Internet Protocol (IP) address provided with the tips. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at Norton’s home, where three images were identified as child pornography in the initial search, according to the release. Several phones were also seized and will be examined to see if there are additional pornographic images, the release states.

Norton was released Thursday on a $3,000 bond.

