Bristol, Tennessee leaders taking wait-and-see approach to possible effects of proposed casino

To that end, Rhinehart said Discover Bristol would need to play a greater role. The agency is the convention and visitor’s bureau division of the chamber and — in recent years — the city councils on both sides of town have wrestled with how best to fund it.

“Hard Rock will do a fantastic job with their marketing for their resort casino destination. In order to make sure everything else has that same level of attraction and promotion — now more than ever — Discover Bristol needs to be funded so that happens,” she said. “The casino will bring a lot of attention to us so we have to make sure people — when they see Bristol — they see all of the great things that are here to come and experience.”

Airport impact

A substantial influx of visitors could also impact Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, where officials are also anxiously awaiting the outcome of the vote. Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey said last week that a crystal ball would be helpful, but both the casino and the entertainment it proposes to present could impact local air travel.