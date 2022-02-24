Bristol, Tennessee is looking at potential housing surge

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee officials say there are plans for a jaw-dropping number of almost 1,000 residential units to be built in Bristol, Tennessee over the coming year.

Currently, there are 406 single family units and 550 multifamily units in the planning and design phase of development, Tim Beavers, the head of development services for Bristol, Tennessee, told City Council recently. He highlighted that only about half of these projects would likely be completed, which would still be a mind-bending number of units being built compared to recent years.

"I always tell people that until you see it happening, it's not happening. Some of them are further along. I mean, there's some getting ready to pull permits to start building the infrastructure and some we've just seen the initial plans for them," Beavers said. "It would be a strong case that it will be at least half that number, and that's a lot of units."

Beavers proudly pointed out that in the 30 years of working for the city, he has never seen anything like the amount of residential development going on currently and attributed the growth in demand to the rich cultural background, the quality of life, and the higher cost of living in the big cities as reasons for the housing surge in Bristol, Tennessee and the Tri-Cities region as a whole.

"It's very exciting what's coming to Bristol and the region. I've never seen this much activity in 30 years here on the residential front all at once," Beavers said. "People have seen the value of this area, the amenities and the culture, the schools, jobs, the beautiful area and they want to live here and (they’ve seen) that it's the perfect market climate in this area. I mean, you've seen a lot of people moving here from outside areas that typically, we haven't seen.”

In terms of developers in the area, Beavers stated that there are around five to 10 active, which account for more than half of the 986 units that are in the design and planning phase. He does not foresee the demand going down anytime soon. He only has one big concern identified as a possible deterrent for developers in the future, the uncertainty surrounding the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

"Hopefully it gets resolved as quickly as possible. I mean, it needs to be resolved,” Beavers said. “That is the elephant in the room, as a community. That's the biggest challenge."

So far, the landfill has not deterred any investment in the region when it comes to residential development. Beavers believes the city has not heard from developers about interest in the area around the landfill because they are having conversations about the emissions and smell radius amongst themselves and deciding against it.

"There may be property out in the zone (affected by the landfill). They (the developers) just don't look at and talk about it because they don't want to. They just stay away," Beavers said. "Nobody has said I'm not touching this property because of the landfill, but that's not to say that they haven't."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.