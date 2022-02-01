Bristol Tennessee Industrial Development Board offer grants

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Two grants designed to spark business expansion and improvements to the exterior of commercial buildings are available on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants.

Offered by the Bristol Tennessee Industrial Development Board, the grants are available as forgivable loans and will include awards up to $10,000 for business growth or $5,000 for façade improvements, the city of Bristol, Tennessee announced in a news release Monday.

The application deadline is March 11 and awards will be announced in April.

Matt Garland, economic development specialist for the city, said the grants will “provide some money via the Bristol Industrial Development Board to local businesses in the city of Bristol to enhance their business, improve facades and hopefully increase some traffic to their business.”

The Existing Business Expansion Grant offers up to $10,000 for new equipment, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant projects or projects to expand interior spaces or parking lots. The funds can’t be used for exterior enhancements or repairs such as exterior signs, mechanical or security systems that are not directed toward job creation or new revenue.

The Façade Improvement Grant offers up to $5,000 for businesses looking to repair or revitalize their buildings, from façade painting to signs, handicap accessibility and exterior lighting.

All applications will be evaluated for their economic impact, appropriateness and contribution to neighboring properties, the release states.

For more information, follow the link at www.bristoltn.org/IDBgrants or contact Matt Garland at mgarland@bristoltn.org or 423-989-5516.