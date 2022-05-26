Bristol Tennessee files landfill lawsuit against Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Tennessee on Thursday filed a civil complaint and is seeking an injunction against its sister city over Bristol Virginia’s lack of action on its embattled landfill.

The complaint, a motion for a preliminary injunction and supporting documents were filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

Initially the source of widespread odor complaints more than a year ago, the landfill has prompted deeper angst over what is causing those odors and potential health impacts on those breathing the fumes.

In its motion for a temporary injunction, Bristol Tennessee asks a judge to order Bristol Virginia to immediately take four steps recommended in an expert panel’s report – including stop accepting trash -- and direct the city to file a report within 60 days of how other recommendations would be accomplished.

The 11-member expert panel met in March, at the request of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and developed a series of recommendations included in a report that was released April 25. The complaint raises the issue that the city hasn’t yet taken any of those recommended actions.

“For at least two years, Bristol, Virginia has been in continual violation of the permits issued by DEQ while taking no concrete steps to address these problems,” Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said in a written statement. “These violations stem from a failure to properly manage the landfill, which not only violates state and federal law, but has also resulted in a number of adverse impacts on the quality of life for our community.”

Bristol Virginia City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads said late Thursday he hadn’t seen the complaint.

DEQ recently directed the city to submit an action plan by July 6 regarding the recommendations included in the report and Eads said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the consultants are working on that plan and intend to submit it to DEQ by the deadline.

Bristol Tennessee cited a perceived lack of urgency in requesting the court take immediate action.

“Moreover, it is unclear whether Bristol, VA’s statement that it will “address” the panel’s recommendations means that Bristol, Virginia accepts and will implement those recommendations, and if so, when it will take action,” according to request for an injunction. “Given Bristol, Virginia’s long track record of failing to take action to correct problems at the landfill, it is unlikely that anything it does to implement the recommendations of the expert panel will be timely or adequate. In fact, Eads has suggested that it may be another year—or more—before Bristol Virginia implements the expert report’s recommendations: “Over the next year we’re going to continue to get data and give it to the experts, give it to our consultants and engineers so that they can come to some conclusion as to how we move forward,” citing a Wednesday Bristol Herald Courier story.

Bristol Tennessee is seeking a preliminary injunction requiring Bristol Virginia to immediately implement the some of the 10 recommendations made by the expert panel:

1. Install a sidewall odor mitigation system around the landfill perimeter;

2. Install and monitor a dedicated system of thermocouples in the waste mass to monitor landfill temperatures;

3. Prohibit Bristol Virginia from accepting any more waste at the landfill;

4. Provide adequate cover of the waste at the landfill; and

5. Require Bristol Virginia to submit a report within 60 days detailing how the other recommendations of the expert panel will be accomplished.

During Tuesday’s Bristol Virginia City Council meeting, Eads reviewed the expert panel’s report with the City Council and said its consultants, SCS Engineers, “had a copy of the report, have had discussions with DEQ and they are discussing how to move forward with these recommendations and they will provide us an update shortly. They have also met with BVU as it relates to benzene mitigation.”

Eads also said any plan the consultants develop to comply with the report must first be reviewed and approved by DEQ. He also said some of the recommendations will involve some trial and error.

“This is a process that is going to take time. These things cannot be implemented overnight and many of the things, according to the expert panel, is a test. Especially the sidewall liner sealing; they said to test an area before we move on with the full sealing. A test area may or may not work, based on current known engineering solutions. We may have to test additional two, three or four times before we get a solution for that sidewall liner.”

The injunction request addresses that timeline.

“Given the ongoing emergency, Bristol Tennessee cannot wait until July 6, 2022, much less another year or more, to see if Bristol Virginia will take the very actions it should have been taking over the past several months,” according to the injunction memorandum. “The expert panel recommendations outlined immediate actions that should be taken to minimize the ongoing harms and to develop the information necessary to address the more structural issues in the long term. Action is needed now to implement these immediate action items, even if Bristol Virginia is developing its long-term plan over the next 60 days.

“Moreover, the expert panel noted that these immediate items could not effectively be implemented while waste continues to be accepted for disposal. Thus, the cessation of waste must take place immediately,” according to the document.

Bristol, Tennessee is also seeking to recover damages arising from Bristol, Virginia’s inadequate operation of the landfill, including securing a third-party report from a toxicologist regarding potential health effects from landfill exposure, acquiring and installing air purifiers at city buildings and to explore the legal options available to protect the community and the city itself.

Late last year Bristol, Tennessee retained the law firm of Troutman, Pepper, Hamilton and Sanders, of Richmond, Virginia and has already spent more than $480,000.

