Bristol, Tennessee extends online learning by one week due to community COVID-19 spread
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee school officials announced Wednesday that classes will be held online for one more week.

In a letter to parents and students, Director of Schools Annette Tudor said that, because of the high level of community spread of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County, classes will continue to be held remotely through Aug. 21.

In the letter, Tudor states that school leaders are working on a plan to safely reopen schools for in-person learning, even during times of high community spread. However, until that plan is approved, they will continue to follow the guidance in Sullivan County’s framework for opening, which suggests schools should hold classes remotely during times of high community spread of the virus.

