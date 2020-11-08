Bristol, Tennessee earns top financial honor for 17th consecutive year

“This award recognizes the outstanding work of Finance Director Tara Musick and the dedicated team that works beside her each day,” City Manager Bill Sorah said. “It also recognizes the extraordinary steps the City takes to share accurate, detailed financial information with our community in an easy-to-understand format.”

The award was established by the association in 1945 to encourage state and local governments to prepare transparent financial reports that allow the public to gauge the financial health of the community. Award winners are selected by members of the association’s professional staff and a committee comprised of those with expertise in public sector financial reporting. Reports are evaluated using a long checklist to determine if the information included allows users to better understand the financial condition of the governmental agency, the availability of funds for future use and whether the financial condition has improved or deteriorated from the previous year, along with other relevant factors.