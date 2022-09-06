Bristol Tennessee counsel says landfill should be declared a 'public nuisance'

Attorneys for Bristol Tennessee filed a sharply worded memorandum in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia last week opposing Bristol Virginia’s partial motion to dismiss part of a lawsuit regarding the Virginia landfill.

Bristol Tennessee filed its complaint in late May and both sides are operating under a June preliminary injunction which establishes deadlines for specific actions to occur.

Last month Bristol Virginia’s attorneys filed a partial motion to dismiss Count III in the complaint, which seeks to declare the landfill a “public nuisance.” The motion claims the Virginia Waste Management Act supersedes the part of state law allowing for such complaints.

It also claims, since DEQ regulates the landfill, that “any penalties Bristol, Virginia incurs as a result from its alleged nuisance should go back to the agency charged with remedying similar situations—not into a foreign municipality’s pocket.”

In its 12-page reply, Bristol Tennessee attorneys ask the judge to deny the motion, claiming Bristol Virginia has “taken minimal action over the past two years to address the odor issues.” It also cites an August notice of violation from DEQ because the city failed to file stormwater discharge monitoring reports by a July deadline.

“This is the latest example of many showing that defendant is ‘all talk, no action’ when it comes to fixing the ‘monumental disaster’ it has created,” according to the response.

“Bristol Tennessee is the only entity that has stepped forward and taken action to mitigate the impacts of the noxious stench emanating from the landfill. As Bristol Tennessee stated in its complaint, it has expended funds and resources to address odor-related impacts to its firefighters, teachers, elementary school-aged children, senior citizens and lower income residents. Bristol Tennessee seeks, through its nuisance claim, to be made whole.”

The response goes on to assert, “Based on the plain language of the VWMA, as well as case law that actually applies to defendant’s argument, it is clear that the VWMA does not abrogate Bristol Tennessee’s nuisance claim.

“Indeed, nothing precludes Bristol Tennessee from recouping its expenditures taken to protect its resources and citizens from the public nuisance created through defendant’s negligent maintenance and operation of the landfill,” according to the filing.