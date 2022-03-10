Bristol Tennessee Council hears requests for funds

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Council heard funding requests from five non-profits during a Thursday work session.

Branch House, the Sullivan County Family Justice Center, introduced itself for the first time to the Bristol, Tennessee City Council and gave a presentation about the work they are doing in assisting women who have been abused or sexually assaulted in Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee. The group explained they provide victims of domestic abuse with resources, legal aid, and space they need to heal.

Branch House is asking for $25,000 from City Council to help them better meet the needs of these individuals.

During the presentation, Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell was visibly shocked with the statistics and stories related to abuse and sexual assault in Sullivan County, Tennessee presented by the Branch House representatives.

“Sitting here listening to this, I think everybody is pretty emotional about what’s going on. I had no idea. It’s hard to describe,” Luttrell said.

The Birthplace of Country Music, received $30,000 from City Council in 2021 and is now requesting $50,000 to fund its exponential growth in the region.

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce received $7,500 in the city’s previous budget and is asking for $15,000 to fund its Bristol Youth Leadership Program and Keep Bristol Beautiful.

Family Promise of Bristol, which received $9,000 in the 2021 budget, is now asking for $12,000.

The Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia YWCA received $25,000 from the council in 2021, asked for the same amount in this coming budget.

City Council will meet Monday, March 21 at 9 a.m. to hear from five more non-profits including the United Way, Believe In Bristol and the Paramount Center for the Arts.

