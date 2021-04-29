Bristol, Tennessee council considers budget, tax rate unknown

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah spent the better part of Tuesday presenting the proposed $119.74 million annual operating plan for the next fiscal year to City Council during a work session.

“For many local governments, the development of the fiscal 2022 budget continues to be a challenging endeavor,” Sorah wrote in his budget message. “On the positive side, the economy seems to be recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic with solid jobs expansion, record stock market gains and strong commercial sales growth.”

The proposed $70 million spending budget includes a $28.39 million general fund budget, a $1.88 million solid waste budget and a $2.99 million capital equipment fund.

Funds from Bristol Tennessee City Schools were not available during budget drafting; however, the budget will be updated when information from the district becomes available.

The proposed budget was drafted using property tax revenues derived from the current tax rate of $2.16 per $100 of assessed value because 2022 is a reappraisal year in Sullivan County. During reappraisal, the property assessor’s office evaluates property values so that every property is appraised at a fair market value.