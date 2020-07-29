Bristol Tennessee City Schools to start the school year off remotely

BRISTOL, Tenn. --- Bristol Tennessee City Schools will start the 2020-2021 school year off remotely due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County, a letter from the director of schools states.
In the letter from Annette Tudor, Bristol, Tennessee director of schools, it states all students will participate in remote learning from the first day of school on Aug. 6 through Aug. 14.
The current number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Sullivan currently exceeds an average of 10 new cases per day over the past 14-day period. Under the reopening plan developed by the three school districts in Sullivan County if the average new cases per 100,000 for the last 14 days exceed 10 cases, schools should consider holding all classes remotely.
However, in the letter it also states that based on guidance from the Tennessee state leaders and public health officials, schools can and should open up for in person learning as long as the school system can meet certain conditions. In the letter Tudor said that BTCS is examining whether it can meet these requirements.
Parents will be updated once the school system knows whether or not it can meet those requirements, the letter states.