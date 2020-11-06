Bristol Tennessee City Schools to reduce in-person learning to 4 days per week

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Starting Monday, Bristol Tennessee City Schools will only hold in-person learning four days a week, with Wednesday classes held remotely, the school system announced Thursday.

In a letter sent Monday to parents and students, Director of Schools Annette Tudor said that the decision was made because of staffing issues and the increased spread of COVID-19 recently.

“As you know, community spread of the virus in Sullivan County is trending upward,” Tudor said in the letter. “In addition, we are beginning to experience challenges with staffing in our schools, primarily due to staff quarantines and more stringent COVID-screening guidelines. Therefore, beginning the week of November 9, our district will shift to a four-day per week schedule for in-person learners.”

BTCS started allowing in-person learning on Aug. 24, five days a week in elementary schools, with the middle and high schools operating under a hybrid schedule with in-person learning two days a week and remote learning three days a week. On Oct. 13, all schools in the district started allowing in-person learning five days a week.