Bristol Tennessee City Schools to reduce in-person learning to 4 days per week

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Starting Monday, Bristol Tennessee City Schools will only hold in-person learning four days a week, with Wednesday classes held remotely, the school system announced Thursday.
In a letter sent Monday to parents and students, Director of Schools Annette Tudor said that the decision was made because of staffing issues and the increased spread of COVID-19 recently.
“As you know, community spread of the virus in Sullivan County is trending upward,” Tudor said in the letter. “In addition, we are beginning to experience challenges with staffing in our schools, primarily due to staff quarantines and more stringent COVID-screening guidelines. Therefore, beginning the week of November 9, our district will shift to a four-day per week schedule for in-person learners.”
BTCS started allowing in-person learning on Aug. 24, five days a week in elementary schools, with the middle and high schools operating under a hybrid schedule with in-person learning two days a week and remote learning three days a week. On Oct. 13, all schools in the district started allowing in-person learning five days a week.
On Oct. 30, Tudor told the Bristol Herald Courier that since the school district started allowing in-person learning, there had been 26 students and nine staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday evening, Rebecca House, communications coordinator for BTCS, said the number increased to 34 students and 13 staff members.
In the letter, Tudor said the change will be in place until the end of the semester, unless school officials decide that additional steps are warranted.
“As cases develop and/or staffing issues increase, it may cause us to shift classrooms or schools to remote learning temporarily. Those will be handled on a case-by-case basis,” she said.
Tudor also asked parents to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 by limiting gatherings of any size, limiting their children’s social activities, wearing a mask and frequently washing hands. She also asked those who have had close contact with anyone who tested positive to carefully follow all quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
