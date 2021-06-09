Bristol Tennessee City Schools to expand career, technical education

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Schools will add supplemental programs to its career and technical education department following being awarded a $2 million grant last month.

The district was one of 21 school districts across the state to receive a portion of the $30 million grant in order to develop programs to encourage partnerships between Tennessee public school districts and local businesses.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools Secondary Supervisor Amy Scott explained the additional programs are agriculture, automotive and HVAC. Current programs of study offered to students include advanced manufacturing, architecture and heath science.

The process of planning programming is ongoing, Scott continued.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Education, the grant money will be allocated to the new Tennessee High School Viking Career Center, which will be “an off-site innovative alternate learning program, [and] will provide personalized educational and work-based learning options for students who choose an alternative pathway.”

Grant funds will also help promote workforce development through work-based learning, where students join with partnered businesses to participate in work opportunities, Scott said.

Career and technical education at Bristol Tennessee High School provides hands-on learning to students to develop both academic and technical skills for the workplace.

