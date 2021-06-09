 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Tennessee City Schools to expand career, technical education
0 comments

Bristol Tennessee City Schools to expand career, technical education

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Schools will add supplemental programs to its career and technical education department following being awarded a $2 million grant last month.

The district was one of 21 school districts across the state to receive a portion of the $30 million grant in order to develop programs to encourage partnerships between Tennessee public school districts and local businesses.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools Secondary Supervisor Amy Scott explained the additional programs are agriculture, automotive and HVAC. Current programs of study offered to students include advanced manufacturing, architecture and heath science.

The process of planning programming is ongoing, Scott continued.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Education, the grant money will be allocated to the new Tennessee High School Viking Career Center, which will be “an off-site innovative alternate learning program, [and] will provide personalized educational and work-based learning options for students who choose an alternative pathway.”

Grant funds will also help promote workforce development through work-based learning, where students join with partnered businesses to participate in work opportunities, Scott said.

Career and technical education at Bristol Tennessee High School provides hands-on learning to students to develop both academic and technical skills for the workplace.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | 276-285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDUCATION BEAT: A Blue Circle promise
Latest Headlines

EDUCATION BEAT: A Blue Circle promise

I whispered to Mike Marshall, “Someday I’m gonna write about you, my friend.” Someday has come. The owner of Bristol’s Blue Circle Restaurant was dying of brain cancer. His dear wife, June, and their beloved daughter, Anna, stayed close by his side until the end.

+3
Woman who recovered from COVID-19 counted days until her vaccination
Latest Headlines

Woman who recovered from COVID-19 counted days until her vaccination

After recovering from a bout with COVID-19 that landed her in the hospital, Lorie Stevens counted the days until she could be vaccinated against the virus. Stevens, 37, was the first to arrive Wednesday at a midday Mount Rogers Health District mobile clinic at the Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon, where she received her initial injection of the Pfizer vaccine.

Latest Headlines

More air samples tie odors, chemicals to Bristol landfill gas leak

As Bristol, Virginia officials and city consultants continue making repairs to the city’s landfill, they’ve been taking more air samples at a problematic gas leak at the site — and the results offer new evidence connecting the landfill’s emissions to area residents’ complaints of air pollution and bad odors.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts