Bristol Tennessee City Schools officials outline setup for start of school year

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials with Bristol Tennessee City Schools expect that about 76% of its student body will show up Monday morning for the first day of in-person classes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education recently voted to allow students pre-K through sixth grade to return to school five days a week and students in middle school and high school to return to classrooms for two days per week under a hybrid schedule. Rebecca House, communications coordinator for the school system, said that as of Friday afternoon, about 3,000 students are expected to show up in person.

However, House added that the number of in-person students versus the number of online students is subject to change because parents have until Friday, Aug. 28, to decide how they want their children to learn.

“Understanding what a difficult decision it is for some parents, we want students and parents to have had the opportunity to experience both before being required to make their selection,” House said.

She added that all the district’s elementary schools will have a virtual open house Thursday so parents can see what is being done in schools.

Director of Schools Annette Tudor said many of the district’s students haven’t been in school since March 13, when spring break started, and teachers and school leaders are excited to see them again.

“I have said all along that I am passionate about having students back in our buildings as soon as we are able to do so safely,” Tudor said. “I believe it is the very best place for them, not only academically, but also socially and emotionally. Most of our families share that belief.”