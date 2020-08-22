Bristol Tennessee City Schools officials outline setup for start of school year

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials with Bristol Tennessee City Schools expect that about 76% of its student body will show up Monday morning for the first day of in-person classes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education recently voted to allow students pre-K through sixth grade to return to school five days a week and students in middle school and high school to return to classrooms for two days per week under a hybrid schedule. Rebecca House, communications coordinator for the school system, said that as of Friday afternoon, about 3,000 students are expected to show up in person.
However, House added that the number of in-person students versus the number of online students is subject to change because parents have until Friday, Aug. 28, to decide how they want their children to learn.
“Understanding what a difficult decision it is for some parents, we want students and parents to have had the opportunity to experience both before being required to make their selection,” House said.
She added that all the district’s elementary schools will have a virtual open house Thursday so parents can see what is being done in schools.
Director of Schools Annette Tudor said many of the district’s students haven’t been in school since March 13, when spring break started, and teachers and school leaders are excited to see them again.
“I have said all along that I am passionate about having students back in our buildings as soon as we are able to do so safely,” Tudor said. “I believe it is the very best place for them, not only academically, but also socially and emotionally. Most of our families share that belief.”
The current setup, which allows elementary students to attend in person full-time, but middle and high school students attending in person only two days a week will continue until further notice, she said. However, Tudor previously said at a Board of Education meeting that may need to change.
If the number of COVID-19 cases increase in Sullivan County, fewer elementary school students may attend classes in person. However, if cases decrease, she said the hope is to bring middle school and high school students back five days a week rather than two.
With guidance from the Sullivan County Health Department, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Education, the school system was able to implement safety measures to reopen the schools and they will continue to follow that guidance, the schools director said.
“It has taken an enormous amount of time to outline our procedures to the point we are confident we are doing as much as we reasonably can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Tudor said. The safety of our students and staff is our first priority.”
In the event that a student, teacher or other employee develops symptoms of COVID-19, the county Health Department will be responsible for case interviews, handling the investigation and contact tracing.
Gary Mayes, director of the Sullivan County Health Department, said health officials try to test persons of interest as soon as possible, but he did not know exactly how long the process takes from when they find out about a potential case to testing for it. But once a test is taken, Mayes said the length of time to get test results is usually 24-72 hours, depending on lab capacity.
He added that across the state, testing has declined somewhat, but in Sullivan County lately, more test appointments are being scheduled. He said he expects there to be a greater demand for testing as more schools open for in-person classes.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
