Bristol Tennessee City Schools consider summer school, camp

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two Bristol Tennessee City School administrators presented plans to host a four-week summer school session for high school students and specialized camp for younger students during a Board of Education work session Thursday.
According to Amy Scott, secondary supervisor, summer school sessions are available to students who need to recover credit after earning a 50 through 69 in a course or those who need to retake the entire course after scoring less than a 50.
For the first two weeks in the morning session, credit recovery for English I, math II, history and biology will be offered. Recovery and new credit for physics will be offered.
In the last two weeks in the morning session, credit recovery for English II, physical science and math I and III will be offered. Recovery and new credit for English III and world geography will be offered.
Online credit recovery will be offered in the afternoon sessions.
Transportation and food will be provided.
Rachel Walk, elementary supervisor, provided details about a four-week summer camp for students entering first through ninth grades to engage in STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities.
Some of the potential activities include Legos, archery, robotics and woodworking.
The camp would run from Monday through Thursday beginning June 1.
An extended mini camp would be offered daily until 5:30 p.m. for all grades.
Walk reported that 265 rising first through fifth graders have already registered.
“That keeps going up,” Walk said. “It’s gone up quite a bit this week.”
Fifty-three teachers and student teachers also showed interest in teaching.
Additional services provided during the camp include breakfast, lunch, transportation and an onsite nurse. Students who stay for the extended minicamp will also be provided with snacks and transportation home.
School board members will decide whether to give the summer session and camp the green light during their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Also during the meeting, Director of Schools Annette Tudor recommended bonuses for school employees to recognize additional duties performed throughout the pandemic. If approved, the payments will be made May 28.
A $1,000 bonus is proposed for all full-time personnel hired before Feb. 1. A $500 bonus is proposed for all part-time personnel hired before Feb. 1. Employees hired between Feb. 1 and May 1, 2021, are proposed to receive a prorated amount.
mbasileo@bristolnews.com | (276) 285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo