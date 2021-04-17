Bristol Tennessee City Schools consider summer school, camp

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two Bristol Tennessee City School administrators presented plans to host a four-week summer school session for high school students and specialized camp for younger students during a Board of Education work session Thursday.

According to Amy Scott, secondary supervisor, summer school sessions are available to students who need to recover credit after earning a 50 through 69 in a course or those who need to retake the entire course after scoring less than a 50.

For the first two weeks in the morning session, credit recovery for English I, math II, history and biology will be offered. Recovery and new credit for physics will be offered.

In the last two weeks in the morning session, credit recovery for English II, physical science and math I and III will be offered. Recovery and new credit for English III and world geography will be offered.

Online credit recovery will be offered in the afternoon sessions.

Transportation and food will be provided.

Rachel Walk, elementary supervisor, provided details about a four-week summer camp for students entering first through ninth grades to engage in STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities.

