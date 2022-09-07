Bristol Tennessee city manager announces retirement

Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah is stepping down.

Sorah announced his retirement during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“This month I’ll celebrate my 68th birthday, and it’s time for my wife and I to begin to think about the next chapter and what that means for us together,” Sorah said. “With that in mind, it’s time for city council to begin their search for a new city manager.”

Sorah was appointed city manager in 2014, according to his bio, and said he will continue in the role until a replacement is found.

“I think the timing is right for me personally, for my wife personally and family, and I think the timing is right for city council also,” Sorah said. “We’ve got an excellent staff (and) we are well positioned to move strong into the future.”