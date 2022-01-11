Bristol, Tennessee City Council to discuss wastewater treatment plant improvements

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A $3.18 million project to rehabilitate part of Bristol’s wastewater treatment plant will be considered during tonight’s 7 p.m. Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting at the Slater Community Center.

The Bristol Wastewater Treatment Plant is operated by the Bristol, Tenn. Utilities Services Division, which is looking to conduct a series of improvements to the plant that has not seen any kind of renovations since 1986.

Will Witcher, the Bristol, Tenn. utility services manager, explained the planned improvements the City Council will consider.

“The contract that the City Council will be voting on is the contract for improvements to the grit removal system at the headworks of the plant,” Witcher said. “The council will also be voting to retain CDM Smith as the construction administration for the project.”

The grit removal system removes any large solid objects from the wastewater. The old grit removal system has degraded over time, which is why the proposed improvements are necessary.