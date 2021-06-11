Bristol Tennessee City Council nominates directors to tourism organization

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Five community leaders were appointed Thursday to serve on Bristol, Tennessee’s new destination marketing organization’s board of directors.

Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, and Ken Monyak with Bristol Station Brews & Taproom will serve until June 30, 2024. Brian Deal with Tenneva Hotel and Tim Landis, who has outdoor and fishing expertise, will serve until June 30, 2023. Tammy Havens from Fairfield Inn & Suites will serve until June 30, 2022. Two seats that are vacant will also serve until June 30, 2022.

“We really appreciate people’s willingness to serve,” said Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend.

City Council voted in May to form its own tourism arm, the Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp., to promote the region as a tourist destination by touting its assets like shopping, nature and music.

Eight people were nominated, but the five were chosen after a tally and runoff vote.

Although council members were set to nominate the seven members they have the authority to appoint, members chose to keep two seats vacant to better coordinate representation from Bristol Motor Speedway and The Pinnacle. City Council will vote at a later date to nominate people from both organizations.