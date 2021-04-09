Bristol Tennessee City Council hears from nonprofits seeking funding

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Five marketing and tourism executives asked Bristol Tennessee City Council Thursday for funding for the upcoming fiscal year while reflecting on recent financial difficulties.
During a work session, Downtown marketing agency Believe in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music and United Way each requested $50,000. Paramount Center for the Arts requested $25,000 and Theatre Bristol requested $20,000.
“Being a nonprofit, it’s tough. You have to be very creative. You have to put a lot of hours in there,” said Mayor Mahlon Luttrell. “It is a tough road, so I commend everyone that works in that arena.”
After the 2020 Rhythm & Roots festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCM refunded more than $130,000 in festival ticket sales and deferred over $310,000 in tickets to this year’s festival, which is scheduled to take place in September. Attendance at the museum also dropped from over 34,000 in 2019 to just over 11,000 in 2020, according to BCM Executive Director Leah Ross.
Paramount reported one of its best years in 2019, and its worst year in 2020 due to the cessation of events and a deferral of nearly $1 million in expected revenue due to the coronavirus.
Theatre Bristol Director Samantha Gray got emotional when discussing the number of programs that had to be canceled or postponed last year, due to the pandemic. She added that although she is requesting $20,000, she would be happy with $15,000.
Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliott detailed where the $50,000 requested would be allocated — $10,000 for larger events like Border Bash Summer Concert Series; $15,000 for the Entrepreneur’s Grant Business Competition; $10,000 for new initiatives; and $15,000 for marketing to increase visitation to downtown.
Nonprofit requests will be considered during the development of the fiscal 2021-22 budget.
