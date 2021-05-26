Bristol Tennessee City Council filled in on landfill issues

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council heard from a landfill consultant Tuesday about reoccurring issues with odors permeating residential areas surrounding the Bristol Virginia Landfill, including those across the state line in Tennessee.
About 70% of the odor complaints on an independent odor tracking application called Smell My City originate in Tennessee, according to Ernie Hoch of Draper Aden Associates.
“I think we all recognize that air quality transcends political subdivision,” said City Manager Bill Sorah. “We would like to see as quick a resolution to this as possible.”
Last October, Bristol, Virginia officials began receiving odor complaints, seemingly stemming from the landfill on Shakesville Road and subsequently began taking air samples to determine the cause.
Hoch, who manages solid waste and environmental services for the firm, said the odors residents smell are organics that are picked up in the waste and not gases such as methane, which is odorless and colorless.
“The city of Bristol, Virginia has been aggressively taking more and more complaints from citizens and have been responding to them,” Hoch said.
Within the next 30 days, Hoch said, gas wells as deep as 100 and 200 feet will be dug into the landfill to act as vacuums to pull gases out.
“Think of the landfill as a giant sponge that has air trapped in it,” Hoch said. “These wells are designed to pull that bad air out, methane primarily, but also any odors with it, and bring those to the plant where they’re burned.”
Councilman Vince Turner asked whether residents will start to see a difference in the odor issue during that time. A more reasonable timeline, Hoch said, would be between 60 and 90 days for the system to begin to work.
Other steps to reduce the transmission of unpleasant smells include more coverings to the landfill to seal the odors inside.
“The city has always taken the right steps and requirements,” Hoch said of Bristol, Virginia leaders. “It’s a very large project, and it takes a lot of attention, and there are a lot of systems that have to work all at the same time, so there’s always challenges with that.”
Another issue the landfill faces is water drainage. Because it sits in a quarry and not a hill, all liquids, including rain, must be pumped from some places as far as 200 feet deep.
Council members asked where the odors came from and how it got so serious.
There are many reasons, Hoch said, including gas well repair, regular maintenance that may have been difficult to keep up with, but also simply the nature of having a landfill.
Asked whether closing the landfill would be an option, Hoch said it’s complicated.
Since the landfill was built in a former quarry, it’s not as simple as it would be if it was on a hill. Maintenance would still be needed, even if it closed, he said.
The landfill, which was built 20 years ago, is about half full.
