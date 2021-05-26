Bristol Tennessee City Council filled in on landfill issues

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Think of the landfill as a giant sponge that has air trapped in it,” Hoch said. “These wells are designed to pull that bad air out, methane primarily, but also any odors with it, and bring those to the plant where they’re burned.”

Councilman Vince Turner asked whether residents will start to see a difference in the odor issue during that time. A more reasonable timeline, Hoch said, would be between 60 and 90 days for the system to begin to work.

Other steps to reduce the transmission of unpleasant smells include more coverings to the landfill to seal the odors inside.

“The city has always taken the right steps and requirements,” Hoch said of Bristol, Virginia leaders. “It’s a very large project, and it takes a lot of attention, and there are a lot of systems that have to work all at the same time, so there’s always challenges with that.”

Another issue the landfill faces is water drainage. Because it sits in a quarry and not a hill, all liquids, including rain, must be pumped from some places as far as 200 feet deep.

Council members asked where the odors came from and how it got so serious.