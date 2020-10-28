Bristol Tennessee City Council considers holiday on water, sewer tap fees

BRISTOL, Tenn. — As part of ongoing efforts to incentivize residential development, Bristol Tennessee City Council is considering a short holiday on city water and sanitary sewer tap fees that would lighten the financial burden of building houses.
At its Tuesday afternoon work session, City Council heard about the incentive that would mean contractors planning to build new single family homes in the city would be charged significantly reduced rates on tap fees from Jan.1 to March 31, 2021.
City Manager Bill Sorah said the current fee per water tap is $800 and the fee per sanitary sewer tap is $1,000. But during the holiday, the city would only charge $5 per water tap and $5 per sanitary sewer tap. Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, said the reason a fee would be charged at all is because the City Code requires it. Construction would have to begin within one year, or the contractor would be responsible for the full amount, Beavers said.
“We just don’t want people to just purchase taps for future construction, we want them to purchase taps for construction that begins fairly soon,” Beavers said.
Sorah said this incentive would be used to encourage construction on undeveloped lots that already have utilities in place and would gain no benefit from the city’s other utility incentive packages. He added that the period of January through March was selected because that’s when contractors generally secure permits for new construction projects.
Beavers said the program would only be available for single family construction, not multi-family construction or construction on existing homes. He added that this incentive would not be available to subdivisions developed using the city’s water and sewer material incentive program, in which the city reimburses the developer for materials purchased to set up water and sewer service.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said she favors the incentive.
“I think it shows that we’re progressive, we’re open-minded, we’re encouraging residential development,” she said.
City Council is set to vote on the incentive at its Nov. 10 meeting.
In other business, council also heard about an ordinance that would rezone two properties at 1741 and 1745 King College Road from R-3 multi-family residential to B-1B neighborhood shopping.
Beavers said the larger property at 1745 King College Road is the site of Cornerstone Chapel church, which hasn’t operated for about a year. The city received an application to rezone the property so it can be used for a child counseling center, which is permitted in B-1B but not R-3, Beavers said.
The neighboring property to the west of the church is zoned B-1B and the city’s future land use map shows the city intends to eventually use this corridor of King College Road for commercial purposes.
Beavers said the other property at 1741 King College Road is a small section of driveway in front of a home, owned by Michael Harris. The reason to rezone this property is to make it consistent with neighboring properties and Harris has agreed to allow this, he said.
Beavers said nearby property owners were informed through letters and a sign placed on the property that the city was considering the change. He said the city received no negative feedback about the change. Additionally, at its Oct. 19 meeting, the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that City Council approves the rezoning request.
The first reading of the zoning ordinance is set to appear on the agenda of council’s Nov. 10 meeting.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
