Bristol Tennessee City Council considers holiday on water, sewer tap fees

BRISTOL, Tenn. — As part of ongoing efforts to incentivize residential development, Bristol Tennessee City Council is considering a short holiday on city water and sanitary sewer tap fees that would lighten the financial burden of building houses.

At its Tuesday afternoon work session, City Council heard about the incentive that would mean contractors planning to build new single family homes in the city would be charged significantly reduced rates on tap fees from Jan.1 to March 31, 2021.

City Manager Bill Sorah said the current fee per water tap is $800 and the fee per sanitary sewer tap is $1,000. But during the holiday, the city would only charge $5 per water tap and $5 per sanitary sewer tap. Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, said the reason a fee would be charged at all is because the City Code requires it. Construction would have to begin within one year, or the contractor would be responsible for the full amount, Beavers said.

“We just don’t want people to just purchase taps for future construction, we want them to purchase taps for construction that begins fairly soon,” Beavers said.