Bristol Tennessee City Council approves first reading of revised budget

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously approved the fiscal 2021-22 revised budget on first reading, which accounts for a $13.2 increase from the original proposal.

“There’s a lot of good stuff in this budget,” said Councilwoman Lea Powers. “Our conversations as to how the community moves forward continue. They are very fluid. They’re not static. They will not end with the passage of this budget. They will keep flowing.”

During a work session last Tuesday, City Manager Bill Sorah presented the 200-page $119.74 million budget to City Council as a part of the yearly budget process. At the time, Sorah didn’t have the applicable yearly numbers from Bristol Tennessee City Schools because they were not available during budget drafting.

However, information from the district subsequently became available and totaled more than $63 million, an increase of about $1.1 million from this fiscal year. The increase is primarily attributable to an $11.5 million increase in the school federal projects fund.