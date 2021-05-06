Bristol Tennessee City Council approves first reading of revised budget

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously approved the fiscal 2021-22 revised budget on first reading, which accounts for a $13.2 increase from the original proposal.
“There’s a lot of good stuff in this budget,” said Councilwoman Lea Powers. “Our conversations as to how the community moves forward continue. They are very fluid. They’re not static. They will not end with the passage of this budget. They will keep flowing.”
During a work session last Tuesday, City Manager Bill Sorah presented the 200-page $119.74 million budget to City Council as a part of the yearly budget process. At the time, Sorah didn’t have the applicable yearly numbers from Bristol Tennessee City Schools because they were not available during budget drafting.
However, information from the district subsequently became available and totaled more than $63 million, an increase of about $1.1 million from this fiscal year. The increase is primarily attributable to an $11.5 million increase in the school federal projects fund.
The proposed budget was drafted using property tax revenues derived from the current tax rate of $2.16 per $100 of assessed value because 2022 is a reappraisal year in Sullivan County. During reappraisal, the property assessor’s office evaluates property values so that every property is appraised at a fair market value.
The new tax rate is expected to be available for council consideration in early July.
A public hearing and second reading is scheduled June 1.
Despite the overall increase in the budget, the proposed municipal government portion totals over $70 million, a $3.3 million decrease from the 2021 fiscal budget.
“We’re very proud of the financial status the city has had as long as I have been on council and prior to that,” said Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend. “We want to be sure that we keep it that way, but [we’re] also proud that we can move things forward too.”
Also proposed in the budget is a 1.7% pay scale increase as well as a 50% increase to the amount needed to place employees who are not at their market wage at the appropriate wage. The other 50% increase is expected to occur in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Feierabend said it’s important council members endorse pay increases to show how much staff is appreciated.
