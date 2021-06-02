Bristol Tennessee City Council approves $133.3M budget

In other news, four public safety employees were awarded the Bristol First Award for the month of June.

Firefighter/paramedic Austin Mason, firefighter/paramedic Jason Hilton, firefighter/advanced EMT Chuck Wrights and firefighter/EMT Tim Robinson were nominated by Ballad Health Emergency Medicine Physician Matthew Clark, of Bristol Regional Medical Center, after the four assisted a 77-year-old patient seemingly in cardiac arrest during an event at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 24.

According to the nomination submission, the men performed CPR and other life-saving tactics for nearly 25 minutes prior to arriving at the hospital. The patient survived and was alert and conversational the following day.

“I was thinking about if I were in cardiac arrest for 24 minutes, would I have much hope?” Powers said. “Obviously, in the city of Bristol, there is much hope for that time of incident.”

New tourism board

City Council will have a called meeting at 9 a.m. on June 10 in the annex conference room in City Hall to nominate board directors for its new independent tourism marketing organization, called Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp.