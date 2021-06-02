Bristol Tennessee City Council approves $133.3M budget

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously approved an approximately $133.3 million 2021-2022 budget Tuesday, with its certified tax rate forthcoming in July.
“I’m pleased with our budget,” said Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend. “We have a great process that takes a long time. It’s a lot of work.”
The proposed $70 million operating budget — a $3.3 million decrease from this fiscal year — includes a $28.39 million general fund budget, a $1.88 million solid waste budget and a $2.99 million capital equipment fund.
The Bristol Tennessee City Schools portion of the budget totals more than $63 million, an increase of about $1.1 million from this fiscal year.
The adopted budget was drafted using property tax revenues derived from the current tax rate of $2.16 per $100 of assessed value because 2022 is a reappraisal year in Sullivan County. During reappraisal, the property assessor’s office evaluates property values so that every property is appraised at a fair market value. Once the tax rate is known, City Council will consider its formal adoption.
“We are ending FY21 … on a very good note, having come through a very difficult year, and for that I thank all those involved,” said Councilwoman Lea Powers.
Bristol First Award
In other news, four public safety employees were awarded the Bristol First Award for the month of June.
Firefighter/paramedic Austin Mason, firefighter/paramedic Jason Hilton, firefighter/advanced EMT Chuck Wrights and firefighter/EMT Tim Robinson were nominated by Ballad Health Emergency Medicine Physician Matthew Clark, of Bristol Regional Medical Center, after the four assisted a 77-year-old patient seemingly in cardiac arrest during an event at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 24.
According to the nomination submission, the men performed CPR and other life-saving tactics for nearly 25 minutes prior to arriving at the hospital. The patient survived and was alert and conversational the following day.
“I was thinking about if I were in cardiac arrest for 24 minutes, would I have much hope?” Powers said. “Obviously, in the city of Bristol, there is much hope for that time of incident.”
New tourism board
City Council will have a called meeting at 9 a.m. on June 10 in the annex conference room in City Hall to nominate board directors for its new independent tourism marketing organization, called Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp.
“There’s a significant amount of work ahead for this newly constituted board,” said City Manager Bill Sorah. “The earlier that we can have this meeting, the better.”
Once the board is formed, it will begin to seek an executive director, with hopes for the position to be filled by early 2022.
Since 1985, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce has provided tourism marketing services for both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia via TV commercials, social media, print and billboards.
Over the course of several years, however, the City Council became dissatisfied with the services provided by the chamber’s tourism arm and decided to cease funding at the conclusion of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
