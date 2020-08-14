Bristol Tennessee Board of Education: Focus should be on K-6 students

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Getting elementary schoolchildren back into classrooms as soon as possible was the main topic of discussion at the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education’s Thursday evening work session.

During the 6 p.m. meeting that continued well past 9 p.m., Bristol Tennessee City Schools administrators and board members discussed what school would look like under the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Board member Nelson Pyle said that the district needed to prioritize getting students in kindergarten through grade 6 back to school. He said the school district risks too much by possibly letting these kids fall behind.

“We’re losing too much, especially with the socioeconomic [factors] we have, parents are not doing the kinds of things that need to be happening, and our kids are falling further and further behind all the time,” Pyle said. “And we know how poorly our kids were reading three, four, five years ago. What’s going to happen now?”

Annette Tudor, the director of schools for Bristol, Tennessee, said having children sitting at a screen learning how to read will not be effective in the long run. She added it will be easier to control the number of people young children can come into contact with, while teenage students will have a higher chance of contracting and spreading the disease.

Getting little ones safely into classrooms has to be a top priority, she said.

The board is set to vote on when schools will return to in-person classes and how to handle the transition at its general meeting on Monday.

