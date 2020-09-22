Bristol Tennessee Board of Education asks state to pause standardized tests

BRISTOL, Tenn. — At its regularly scheduled Monday meeting, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted in favor of a resolution calling for the Tennessee General Assembly to establish a moratorium on all state standardized testing for the 2020‐2021 school year.
In mid-March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that dropped end-of-course TNReady testing for the 2019-2020 school year.
The board’s resolution calls for not only a moratorium on end‐of‐year examinations and formative assessments throughout the year but also calls for pausing the accreditation and evaluation process, which holds school systems, teachers and students accountable based on their standardized test scores.
Board member Jill Harrison said Bristol Tennessee City Schools is better positioned to deal with some of the challenges of education under the pandemic because of things like its one-to-one laptop initiative, which it implemented several years ago.
“But I’ve also read about and heard about and learned about so many districts, counties and cities, they don’t have internet access, they don’t have one-to-one, they don’t have enough school area in their facilities to be able to bring their kids back,” Harrison said. “So the state [Tennessee] Department of Education is acting as if COVID did not happen in the state of Tennessee by continuing to mandate that we meet these requirements. And I believe that is so unfair across the state to our students, to our staff, to our parents, to our teachers.”
Board member Nelson Pyle said students have lost months of instruction time, and when that much time is lost, students are bound to end up behind. He said it is inappropriate to use standardized testing to evaluate teachers at a time like this.
The resolution cites multiple reasons that standardized testing should not occur during the current school year, one of them being the continued spread of COVID‐19, which has many school systems across the state teaching all or some of their students remotely.
It also states that school systems across the state have implemented learning plans for the 2020-2021 school year that differ from county to county because they are based on the needs of local students and on local COVID‐19 outbreaks. Additionally, it states that many school systems are not only focusing on student growth and safety but also on regaining academic, social and emotional skills lost by students while schools were closed.
Teachers are held directly responsible for the performance of students on standardized tests, Annette Tudor, director of schools for BTCS, said. Almost 50% of their yearly evaluations are based on their students’ performance on tests, and those evaluations can affect whether they get to keep their jobs, as well as tenure decisions. Schools are also ranked by the TDE based on student performance, and Tudor said low rankings can create a stigma for schools. Additionally, students may be held back if they don’t perform well on standardized tests. Tudor specifically pointed to the fact that students in third grade may be held back if they are found by tests to not be reading at grade level.
Tudor previously told the Bristol Herald Courier that she believes there should be no standardized testing requirements for teachers or students. She also previously said she believes requiring standardized testing under the pandemic is unfortunate, frustrating and unfair.
However, the resolution also makes an alternative request if standardized testing does continue in some form during the 2020‐2021 school year. It requests that testing results be used as metrics of student progress rather than to determine district rankings and scorings statewide because of the disparity in learning methods that are being used across the state.
Bristol Tennessee City Council is set to discuss this resolution at its regularly scheduled work session today, and it will be considered by the Sullivan County Commission at its regularly scheduled October meeting.
