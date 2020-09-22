Bristol Tennessee Board of Education asks state to pause standardized tests

Board member Nelson Pyle said students have lost months of instruction time, and when that much time is lost, students are bound to end up behind. He said it is inappropriate to use standardized testing to evaluate teachers at a time like this.

The resolution cites multiple reasons that standardized testing should not occur during the current school year, one of them being the continued spread of COVID‐19, which has many school systems across the state teaching all or some of their students remotely.

It also states that school systems across the state have implemented learning plans for the 2020-2021 school year that differ from county to county because they are based on the needs of local students and on local COVID‐19 outbreaks. Additionally, it states that many school systems are not only focusing on student growth and safety but also on regaining academic, social and emotional skills lost by students while schools were closed.