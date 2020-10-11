Bristol, Tenn. spent $800,000 less in 2019 than 2018 on private vendors, contractors

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee spent $4.6 million on products and services from private vendors and contractors in 2019, about $800,000 less than it did in 2018.
Copies of 1099 tax forms obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier through a public records request show the city paid $5.4 million to private vendors in 2018.
Tara Musick, the city’s finance director, said the difference in spending between the two years can likely be attributed to the city’s purchase of 16 properties totaling $1.35 million in 2018. The properties were needed to make way for Tennessee Middle School, which is currently under construction. She said large-scale property purchases are not regular yearly expenses for the city.
Although the city spent less on vendors overall, it did business with more vendors and contractors in 2019, when it paid a total of 137 vendors, compared to 113 in 2018. Additionally, in some cases the city paid more to individual entities than it did in the previous year. Inframark, a private company that manages and operates the city’s wastewater facility, was the vendor the city paid the most, $2.86 million, in 2019. That is roughly $600,000 more than it paid in 2018, when Inframark was also the city’s highest paid vendor.
Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, said this increase can be attributed to several factors. Because Inframark is responsible for maintaining the facility, the type and the amount of repairs or replacements of equipment can cause expenses to vary from year to year. He added that the city signed a new five-year contract with Inframark in 2019 and fees change based on the consumer price index.
Another vendor the city paid more in 2019 than 2018 was Caudill Hill Ventures, an Abingdon-based company. In 2018, the city paid Caudill $19,469, but in 2019 the city paid it $89,661, the fifth largest amount for the year. Musick said this was because the city rented a hoe ram, a sharp-tipped hydraulic hammer used to break rocks and concrete, from Caudill for a construction project at Partnership Park II, a business park the city created to incentivize businesses to locate in the city. However, she added that the roughly $80,000 the city spent to rent the hoe ram was reimbursed at a later date by Sullivan County NETWORKS Partnership.
The 1099 forms also reveal that there were vendors the city paid less in 2019 than it did the previous year. One example was Carehere, which manages the city’s employee health clinic, and was paid the second largest amount in 2019. In 2018, the city paid Carehere $338,919 for its services, while the total was $262,826 in 2019.
However, Mary Lee Williams, director of administration for the city, said the city operates on a fiscal-year schedule rather than a calendar year. She said the apparent difference in the amounts the city paid in 2019 versus 2018 is because the city received fewer invoices from Carehere in 2019 than it did in 2018. She added that the city actually spent about $336,000 on the health clinic in fiscal year 2018-19, slightly more than the roughly $333,000 it spent in fiscal year 2017-18.
A vendor the city actually paid less was Gordon Group Investment Limited, a Nashville-based company that administered insurance for the city. It was one of the city’s top paid vendors in 2018 and 2019, the tax filings show. But in 2018, the city paid $473,013, while it paid $256,031 in 2019. Musick said this was because the city stopped retaining the firm’s services partway through 2019.
Solid waste disposal
In 2019, the city paid Eco-Safe Systems, a subsidiary of Advanced Disposal Systems, $96,696 for tipping and solid waste disposal fees it accrued dumping garbage at the company’s landfill in Blountville. It was the vendor the city paid the fourth highest amount in 2019.
The city only started using Eco-Safe’s landfill half way through 2019, after it determined it could save money taking its trash to Eco-Safe instead of Bristol, Virginia’s landfill, which it had used since 1998. Before Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to switch, it was told by the city staff that the change would save the city a net amount of roughly $70,000 a year over the next five years.
Though the city didn’t come close to saving $70,000 on solid waste fees in fiscal year 2019-20, the switch still seems to have paid off. Despite the city dropping off more solid waste in fiscal year 2019-20 than in the previous one, the city paid less to do it. Beavers said in fiscal year 2018-19, when the city was still using Bristol, Virginia’s landfill, it dropped off about 10,294 tons of solid waste and paid $233,050 to do so, but in fiscal year 2019-20, it dropped off about 10,698 tons at Eco-Safe’s landfill and paid $224,661.
Bristol, Tennessee would have paid even more had it stayed with Bristol, Virginia. In fiscal year 2019-20, solid waste dumping fees at the Bristol, Virginia landfill increased from $22.64 per ton of solid waste to $24 per ton, meaning if Bristol, Tennessee had continued taking garbage to the Bristol, Virginia and dropped off the same amount it would have paid $256,756.
Home programs
As a Community Development Block Grant entitlement community and the lead entity in the Northeast Tennessee and Virginia HOME Consortium, Bristol, Tennessee receives more than $1 million every year in federal funds. Bristol Tennessee Community Development Specialist Christina Blevins said a large portion of these funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is used to help low income homeowners in Bristol, Tennessee and throughout the Tri-Cities area with renovations, reconstruction or repairs to their homes.
“I see a lot of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren and, you know, they work hard,” Blevins said. “I see a lot of people who work one or two minimum-wage jobs and just can’t make their bills, or do the work that’s needed on their home.”
To complete these home rehabilitation jobs, the city and the consortium use contractors. Of these contractors, Pro Active Lawn & Property, of Bristol, Tennessee, was paid the most at $39,844. Blevins said the city generally works with five or six contractors on a frequent basis. However, she added that not many contractors want to take these kinds of jobs, because of all the red tape wrapped around the federal funds.
“It’s hard to find contractors who want to work with our programs because we do have so many rules and regulations,” Blevins said.
There are hoops for applicants to jump through as well. Blevins said they must meet income requirements and be able to provide extensive documentation proving they don’t exceed maximum allowable annual household income. Due to a high number of requests for assistance, Blevins said, there is a wait list.
Additionally, when the city uses CDBG funds for emergency rehabilitation on a home, the city puts a lien on the property for five to 10 years. If the property owner sells the house before the lien expires, it must be paid back.
However, these programs do make an impact. In the last five years, the city, acting as the lead entity in the HOME consortium, which also includes Kingsport, Johnson City, Bluff City and Sullivan County as well as Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Tennessee, received just less than $5 million from HUD’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program. These funds were used to perform 41 substantial rehabilitations and reconstructions throughout the Tri-Cities. Blevins added that in 2019 alone, 20 home rehabs and reconstructions were paid for using these funds.
In the last five years, the city received a total of just less than $1 million in CDBG funds that it used to perform 39 emergency or substantial home rehabilitations for city homeowners as well as 17 demolitions.
Bristol sign
The city paid Russellville, Tennessee-based company Reed Painting $23,985 in 2019 to repaint the famous Bristol sign, which spans State Street downtown. In the spring of 2019, the sign was given its first major facelift in years. The job involved repairing the sign’s structure and repainting it entirely. Additionally, its roughly 1,330 conventional bulbs were replaced with LED bulbs, which last longer and save electricity.
However, Bristol, Tennessee didn’t pay for the job alone. Both Bristols shared the cost and each paid $23,985 to Reed Painting.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!