Bristol, Tenn. spent $800,000 less in 2019 than 2018 on private vendors, contractors

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee spent $4.6 million on products and services from private vendors and contractors in 2019, about $800,000 less than it did in 2018.

Copies of 1099 tax forms obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier through a public records request show the city paid $5.4 million to private vendors in 2018.

Tara Musick, the city’s finance director, said the difference in spending between the two years can likely be attributed to the city’s purchase of 16 properties totaling $1.35 million in 2018. The properties were needed to make way for Tennessee Middle School, which is currently under construction. She said large-scale property purchases are not regular yearly expenses for the city.

Although the city spent less on vendors overall, it did business with more vendors and contractors in 2019, when it paid a total of 137 vendors, compared to 113 in 2018. Additionally, in some cases the city paid more to individual entities than it did in the previous year. Inframark, a private company that manages and operates the city’s wastewater facility, was the vendor the city paid the most, $2.86 million, in 2019. That is roughly $600,000 more than it paid in 2018, when Inframark was also the city’s highest paid vendor.