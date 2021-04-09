Bristol Tenn. Schools investigate photograph of student kneeling on the neck of another person

A photograph circulating online that shows a student kneeling on the neck of another person has led to an investigation and anger among some parents.
“We were recently made aware of a photograph of possible Bristol City Schools students circulating around social media,” school officials said in a statement Thursday.
Though federal law prohibits the system from identifying specific students, it confirmed that school officials promptly began investigating the photograph and the underlying situation.
“We neither condone nor tolerate what is depicted within that photograph, and we hope our parents and members of the Bristol community know that our school system will always take swift and appropriate action to address any issues of inappropriate behavior involving our students,” the district said.
Antwan VanBuren, a parent, said his wife showed him the photograph, which she obtained from their son. The photo was cropped, but has since been erased, VanBuren said.
“From what I gather, this was supposed to be a joke by the boys involved,” VanBuren said. “My initial thought was anger.”
The parent questioned why such a photo would be posted at this time.
Thursday marked the ninth day in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin, 45, faces murder and manslaughter charges following the death of George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin, a Minneapolis officer, is accused of pressing his knee into the 46-year-old man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market where Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes.
“Whether it was a joke or not, that has no place in our community,” VanBuren said.
He added that he was also upset “because the child emulated the murder of a black man and promoted police brutality. He’s old enough to know what’s going on, and also old enough to know what is right and what is wrong. I don’t know the parents, but I also believe that this is learned behavior, either from home, friends or school.”
Due to their ages, those involved have not been identified. The school system did not say whether the students had been punished for their involvement.
Another investigation is taking place in Roanoke County, Virginia, where supporters of a high school football team used a photo of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck to celebrate a victory, according to the Associated Press.
Roanoke County Schools said in a statement Monday that it is looking into the photo in which Chauvin’s face is covered by the logo of the Cave Spring High School football team, while the team logo of Hidden Valley High School covers Floyd’s face. Cave Spring defeated Hidden Valley last Friday.
“The abhorrent, disturbing images posted by individuals do not reflect the values of Cave Spring High School or Roanoke County Public Schools,” Roanoke County Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a statement.
System spokesman Chuck Lionberger said in a separate statement that an investigation is underway and that the appropriate actions will be taken. He said privacy laws prevent a discussion of student disciplinary matters.