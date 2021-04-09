Bristol Tenn. Schools investigate photograph of student kneeling on the neck of another person

A photograph circulating online that shows a student kneeling on the neck of another person has led to an investigation and anger among some parents.

“We were recently made aware of a photograph of possible Bristol City Schools students circulating around social media,” school officials said in a statement Thursday.

Though federal law prohibits the system from identifying specific students, it confirmed that school officials promptly began investigating the photograph and the underlying situation.

“We neither condone nor tolerate what is depicted within that photograph, and we hope our parents and members of the Bristol community know that our school system will always take swift and appropriate action to address any issues of inappropriate behavior involving our students,” the district said.

Antwan VanBuren, a parent, said his wife showed him the photograph, which she obtained from their son. The photo was cropped, but has since been erased, VanBuren said.

“From what I gather, this was supposed to be a joke by the boys involved,” VanBuren said. “My initial thought was anger.”

The parent questioned why such a photo would be posted at this time.