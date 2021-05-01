Bristol, Tenn. City Council proposes fund allotments to nonprofits, marketing organization

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council members discussed giving more than $650,000 to area nonprofits and its new destination marketing organization for the upcoming fiscal year during a work session earlier this week.
Every budget season, nonprofits in the tourism, marketing and public service arenas request funds from the council for operational or other expenses in the upcoming fiscal year.
During an April 8 work session, downtown marketing agency Believe in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music and United Way each requested $50,000. The Paramount Center requested $25,000 and Theatre Bristol requested $20,000.
However, after discussions Tuesday, City Council members proposed giving Believe in Bristol $50,000; Birthplace of Country Music, $30,000; Family Promise, $9,000; United Way, $25,000; Paramount Center, $25,000; Theater Bristol, $15,000; Second Harvest Food Bank, $2,500; and YWCA child care program, $25,000.
All fund allocations are a part of a nearly $70 million spending budget for fiscal 2021-22 that must be voted on during a first reading Tuesday and a second reading June 1.
Bristol Chamber of Commerce did not request funds, however, City Council discussed funding $2,500 to its programs and $5,000 to Keep Bristol Beautiful.
Since 1985, the chamber has provided tourism marketing services for both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. Over the course of several years, however, the Bristol Tennessee Council became dissatisfied with the services provided by the chamber’s tourism arm, and decided to cease funding at the conclusion of this fiscal year.
Instead, City Council is forming its own destination marketing organization. In the proposed budget, the organization was set to receive $200,000, however, council decided to allocate $500,000 to jump-start operations — $200,000 will be allocated from occupancy taxes while the remaining $300,000 is projected to be allocated as an eligible expense from $4.9 million awarded through the American Recovery Plan.
Council also discussed changing the name of its new tourism organization from The Bristol Tennessee Tourism Marketing Corp. to Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp. The organization will be incorporated as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit.
Other changes to the organization’s bylaws include expanding the executive board to 11 members — any two members of City Council, seven council-appointed members of the tourism community and two board-appointed at-large community members.
City officials project the board will be formed by July.
The bylaws will be placed on the council’s agenda for formal consideration during Tuesday’s meeting, when votes can be taken.
