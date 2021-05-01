Bristol, Tenn. City Council proposes fund allotments to nonprofits, marketing organization

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council members discussed giving more than $650,000 to area nonprofits and its new destination marketing organization for the upcoming fiscal year during a work session earlier this week.

Every budget season, nonprofits in the tourism, marketing and public service arenas request funds from the council for operational or other expenses in the upcoming fiscal year.

During an April 8 work session, downtown marketing agency Believe in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music and United Way each requested $50,000. The Paramount Center requested $25,000 and Theatre Bristol requested $20,000.

However, after discussions Tuesday, City Council members proposed giving Believe in Bristol $50,000; Birthplace of Country Music, $30,000; Family Promise, $9,000; United Way, $25,000; Paramount Center, $25,000; Theater Bristol, $15,000; Second Harvest Food Bank, $2,500; and YWCA child care program, $25,000.

All fund allocations are a part of a nearly $70 million spending budget for fiscal 2021-22 that must be voted on during a first reading Tuesday and a second reading June 1.

Bristol Chamber of Commerce did not request funds, however, City Council discussed funding $2,500 to its programs and $5,000 to Keep Bristol Beautiful.