Bristol teen killed in I-40 wreck in Knoxville

A 17-year-old senior at Tennessee High School in Bristol lost his life in a traffic crash Saturday morning in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Logan Konley Smith was actively involved in band, chorus, drama, track and cross country, swimming, scouting and church praise band, according to his obituary published in today’s Bristol Herald Courier.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland confirmed Sunday that Smith died in Knoxville Saturday following a traffic crash.

According to a release, Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital following the traffic crash.

On Saturday, Knoxville Police went to a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 West near the I-640 split, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger vehicle, driven by Smith, was traveling westbound on I-40 and collided with two tractor-trailers before coming to rest in the grass on the right side of the interstate, according to a release.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash investigation remains ongoing, Erland said.

A masked visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday, 4-6 p.m., followed by a socially distanced Celebration of Life at 6 p.m.

