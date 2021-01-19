Bristol takes its MLK Jr. celebration online amid pandemic

Amid an ongoing wave of COVID-19 cases, the Bristol community held its fourth annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. online rather than in person Monday afternoon.
The hourlong program honored the slain civil rights leader with prayers, speeches, songs and readings by community leaders.
The event was livestreamed and then remained available as a complete video on the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Facebook and YouTube feeds. By late afternoon, it had received close to 330 total views on the two sites.
Some of the speakers addressed the social and political upheavals that have gripped the country of late.
“Last year was a tumultuous year,” the YMCA’s Shaka Andrew said to viewers. “The progression of a pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and a presidential election are just a few major events that have challenged the status quo.”
Tina McDaniel, a member of Bristol’s MLK planning committee, said the theme of the 2021 MLK Jr. Day program was borrowed from the title of a book King published in 1967: “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?”
McDaniel said that amid the challenges posed by a surge of racism, inequities in various parts of society and the increased threat of poverty from the pandemic, the country has reached “a critical juncture in history where the words and actions of Dr. King are so important.”
“An important goal [of this year’s program] is that you will contemplate the question posed by Dr. King,” McDaniel said.
The program also featured prayers by community faith leaders. The Rabbi Arthur Rutberg of B’Nai Sholom Synagogue focused on the importance of “hold[ing] on to hope.” The Rev. Fr. Stephen Mathewes of Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church asked for God’s help in continuing King’s work. And Sue Osborne of the Gospel Book Store & Ministry thanked God for loving “every nation, every tongue and every tribe, every people group.”
And between performances of spiritual-style songs by local musicians, other speakers — including Bristol Tennessee Police Officer Tianna Macias and several young students — shared quotes from King’s work.
“We still have a choice today: nonviolent coexistence or violent coannihilation,” said student Josiah Beidleman, reciting part of King’s 1967 “Beyond Vietnam” speech. “This may well be mankind’s last chance to choose between chaos and community.”
