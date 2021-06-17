Bristol State Liners to host free Vaccine Night

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol State Liners will give a free ticket, popcorn and soft drink June 23 to everyone who gets vaccinated on Vaccine Night.

Mount Rogers Health District will be on-site offering free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at DeVault Memorial Stadium in Bristol, Virginia from 5:30 to 8 p.m., according to a news release.

State Liners General Manager Mahlon Luttrell said being vaccinated is the best chance of getting back to normal. Walk-ups are welcome, and those who want to make an appointment in advance can call the Bristol City Health Department at 276-642-7335 or visit vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/.