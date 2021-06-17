 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol State Liners to host free Vaccine Night
0 comments

Bristol State Liners to host free Vaccine Night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 logo

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol State Liners will give a free ticket, popcorn and soft drink June 23 to everyone who gets vaccinated on Vaccine Night.

Mount Rogers Health District will be on-site offering free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at DeVault Memorial Stadium in Bristol, Virginia from 5:30 to 8 p.m., according to a news release.

State Liners General Manager Mahlon Luttrell said being vaccinated is the best chance of getting back to normal. Walk-ups are welcome, and those who want to make an appointment in advance can call the Bristol City Health Department at 276-642-7335 or visit vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Examining Virginia's aging school crisis
Latest Headlines

Examining Virginia's aging school crisis

  • 9 min to read

A new report by the Virginia Department of Education reveals 1,040 of the state’s 2,005 school buildings are 50 or more years old. That includes 55% of all Virginia elementary schools, 45% of middle schools and 46% of all high schools.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts