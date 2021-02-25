 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol School Board to consider litigation
0 comments

Bristol School Board to consider litigation

{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Virginia School Board is expected to consider going to court to challenge a gubernatorial edict regarding crowd size at outdoor sporting events.

The board has a special called meeting March 2 to consult with its attorney in closed session. The announcement on the board's website includes a copy of Gov. Ralph Northam's Executive Order 72, which limits spectator attendance at outdoor school sporting events to "250 spectators."

Last week the division sent a letter to Gov. Northam and state health officials asking that band members and cheerleaders be considered participants, to allow more parents and family members to watch their children participate.

On Wednesday Gov. Northam announced outdoor amusement videos - not high school sports - could expand from 250 to 1,000 effective March 1.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Del. Luke Torian, chairman of House Appropriations Committee gives a budget overview

Watch Now: Related Video

Del. Luke Torian, chairman of House Appropriations Committee gives a budget overview

Watch Now: Related Video

Del. Luke Torian, chairman of House Appropriations Committee gives a budget overview

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts