Bristol School Board to consider litigation

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Virginia School Board is expected to consider going to court to challenge a gubernatorial edict regarding crowd size at outdoor sporting events.
The board has a special called meeting March 2 to consult with its attorney in closed session. The announcement on the board's website includes a copy of Gov. Ralph Northam's Executive Order 72, which limits spectator attendance at outdoor school sporting events to "250 spectators."
Last week the division sent a letter to Gov. Northam and state health officials asking that band members and cheerleaders be considered participants, to allow more parents and family members to watch their children participate.
On Wednesday Gov. Northam announced outdoor amusement videos - not high school sports - could expand from 250 to 1,000 effective March 1.
