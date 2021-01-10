Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts gets repairs, restorations during pandemic closure

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts is receiving a makeover this winter after being closed for nearly a year.
“In the interior, there are a lot of plaster and paint-peeling issues,” said Miles Marek, the Paramount’s executive director. “This project will take place over the next two to three months while we’re closed due to COVID-19.”
Shows stopped at the Paramount on March 8, 2020, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Still, since March, the facility was rented a couple of times — including the staging of scenes from “The Nutcracker” for a video recording by Bristol Ballet.
Now, Marek said, shows are expected to begin again in late 2021.
Until then, crews are set to patch and repair the art deco interior for the 1931 movie theater that was restored in 1991 as the Paramount Center for the Arts.
Some seats have been removed to install scaffolding at the 90-year-old facility, which has been witness in recent decades to shows by rock, country and bluegrass acts.
Two murals also must be removed, restored and reinstalled as part of the makeover, according to Marek. Bristol’s Blue Stocking Club raised more than $500,000 for the interior renovations while another group called Friends of the Paramount raised more money for exterior renovations that have largely been completed.
In turn, interior renovations include work on the theater’s lighting system, Marek said.
Prior to patching the exterior of the Paramount, Marek said there was “a waterfall” in his office during rainy spells.
“Outside, the entire building has been repainted,” Marek said. “So, now that the exterior has been sealed up, we can focus on the interior. We’re going to have a nicely restored interior. It should be good for another 30 to 40 years or so.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis