Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts gets repairs, restorations during pandemic closure

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts is receiving a makeover this winter after being closed for nearly a year.

“In the interior, there are a lot of plaster and paint-peeling issues,” said Miles Marek, the Paramount’s executive director. “This project will take place over the next two to three months while we’re closed due to COVID-19.”

Shows stopped at the Paramount on March 8, 2020, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Still, since March, the facility was rented a couple of times — including the staging of scenes from “The Nutcracker” for a video recording by Bristol Ballet.

Now, Marek said, shows are expected to begin again in late 2021.

Until then, crews are set to patch and repair the art deco interior for the 1931 movie theater that was restored in 1991 as the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Some seats have been removed to install scaffolding at the 90-year-old facility, which has been witness in recent decades to shows by rock, country and bluegrass acts.