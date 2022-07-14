Bristol rescue team works to locate, evacuate 'devastated' flood victims

GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

The Bristol unit was among the first to respond to a flash flood alert in parts of Buchanan County, starting rescue operations about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. What they found were people clinging to life in the Dismal River area near Twin Valley High School.

“They had major, major flooding over there; houses completely gone, cars in rivers, bridges torn out and no means of egress for most of the citizens,” Capt. Gary Russell of the Bristol department said Thursday morning. “On the initial search we finished 10:30 a.m. Wednesday we probably made contact or moved out 30 to 40 individuals. We probably hauled out 15 to 20 on our vehicles. “

Many, he said, are devastated.

“They meet you, begging for help, with what’s on their back. Everything else in their life is gone at that point,” Russell said, shaking his head.

The Bristol team also responded to Buchanan County last August when flood waters tore through the Hurley area. The scenes are similar, but this is a much larger event, Russell said.

“It’s substantial compared to Hurley. It’s a lot more widespread – over 27 miles altogether,” he said. “Bridges and roads washed out, homes blocking roadways, homes completely gone. Every resident we made contact with said it came very quickly and a lot of them didn’t have time to get out.”

In many cases residents are cut off.

“The areas we’re working in they have no power, no telephone, no cell service, no water, no sewer, and no roadways in some instances. Some of them don’t have any neighbors -- there’s some distance between houses -- or the neighbors left that night. There is no communication in their areas. Our radio communication is spotty due to the terrain and cell phone service is zero.”

Rescue teams have been able to distribute water to impacted residents who choose not to leave their homes, Russell said.

Not everyone wants to evacuate. Some people want to evacuate. It’s their home and they want to stay there,” Russell said.

On Wednesday night 44 residents were unaccounted for. That number was reduced to 17 by Thursday. Bristol and other units were dispatched to another area to resume searching Thursday morning.

“We call it ground pounding. Basically we walk, we interview people, we ask about names off the list we have. If they are supposed to live in a certain house and the house is hit by flood waters we go in, do a thorough search looking everywhere. Hopefully we can go out, make contact and it’s over. But we’re here until the end.”