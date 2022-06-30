 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Bristol Regional Women's Center is raising funds for Virginia location

Bristol Women's Center.jpg

Bristol Regional Women's Center is raising funds through a GoFundMe campaign to open a local in Virginia following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

 Photo By Joaquin Mancera

As Tennessee’s abortion ban trigger law draws closer, the Bristol Regional Women’s Center is looking for a new location on the Virginia side of the Twin City which currently has more permissive abortion regulations.

The move, which comes after the U. S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday, would allow the clinic to continue to provide abortion services in the area. The new sister clinic will be called Bristol Women’s Health, PLLC.

In a GoFundMe page for the clinic, started after the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion, Dr. Wesley F. Adams, stated, “My staff and I empathize with the women who would be affected by these anti-abortion laws. We will do everything within our power to help keep abortion accessible to the women in our area.”

In an update on June 27, Dr. Adams explained that the move is proving more costly than anticipated and expressed how thankful he and his staff are of the outpouring of support and donations to their cause.

“As we move closer to the opening of the Virginia office, several unanticipated expenses have arisen. Those expenses include extra legal fees, new certifications, licenses, and regulations to practice in Virginia,” Adams wrote, “We are deeply humbled by the support and appreciate all of the generous donations that will help the women in the surrounding areas receive the reproductive health they deserve.”

As of June 30, the clinic has received $90,936 in donations from about 1,400 donors, so far.

The Bristol Regional Women’s Center will not close once the new Tennessee law banning abortions after six weeks goes into effect in late July. Instead, it will continue offering all the other routine gynecological services Adams and his staff provide such as cervical screenings, menstrual disorder treatment and hormone replacement therapy.

Adams or other Bristol Regional Women’s Center representatives were not available for comment when contacted Thursday.

Email: Jmancera@bristolnews.com

