Bristol Regional Medical Center CEO steps down; interim named

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The longtime leader of Bristol Regional Medical Center has stepped down, and an interim CEO has been named, Ballad Health announced Thursday.

Greg Neal had served as CEO of BRMC since 2013. Effective Thursday, Dr. Chad Couch, who has served as the hospital’s chief medical officer, is serving as the interim CEO while a search commences to find a permanent CEO, Ballad said in a news release.

Ballad Health intends to work collaboratively with the local advisory board and medical staff leadership to conduct the search, according to the statement.

“Greg is a strong and passionate leader who accomplished a great deal during his time at Bristol Regional Medical Center, and we are grateful for his years of service,” Ballad said.

Since 1991, Neal has served in a number of executive posts at Wellmont Health System and Ballad Health. Prior to becoming president at Bristol Regional in 2013, Neal was president of the community hospital division. He also worked at the corporate offices and Holston Valley Medical Center.

Couch has more than 30 years of experience in the medical field and has been a member of the Bristol Regional Medical Center leadership team since 2015, according to the news release. Couch is board certified in urology, and is respected by his professional colleagues as a physician and leader, Ballad said.

In addition to stepping down at the hospital, Neal also stepped down Thursday as chairman of the board of directors at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

“His leadership will be missed and we wish him all the best moving forward,” Chamber CEO and President Beth Rhinehart said.