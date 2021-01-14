Bristol real estate agent to plead guilty to fraud scheme

A Bristol real estate agent plans to plead guilty in a scheme to defraud potential investors out of thousands of dollars, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.

Tammy Lynn Hawk is scheduled to plead guilty Jan. 19 to charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and making and subscribing a false tax return, the documents state.

The scheme began in 2015, when “misrepresenting to them the ownership status and real price of real properties for purchase and sale,” a plea agreement states.

Under the scheme, Hawk often falsely told investors about real estate parcels that she could arrange to sell and the investors could then resell to make money, according to the documents. Hawk often said she already had a potential buyer lined up to purchase the property at a higher price than the investor would pay, the agreement states.

Hawk then advised investors that once they agreed to the transaction, a company called Home Source Direct LLC would purchase the property, sell it to the investor and the investor could then sell the property to a buyer who was waiting to purchase or could easily “flip” the property, the agreement states.