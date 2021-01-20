Bristol real estate agent pleads guilty to Ponzi scheme

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.– A Bristol, Tennessee real estate agent pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and filing a false tax return in federal court in Greeneville.

As part of a plea agreement, Tammy Lynn Hawk, 47, admitted to using her position to swindle a number of customers who thought they were making real estate investments, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Tennessee. Instead, Hawk was taking money from new investors to either fund her own lifestyle or repay existing investors, the release states.

Under the scheme, she falsely told current and former customers about parcels of real estate that she could arrange for them to purchase and “flip” for substantial gains, according to the release. Hawk advised customers that once they agreed to purchase a particular property, they would need to provide her with cash, and through a relationship she had with a Florida real estate investment company, that company purchased the property and then conveyed it to the customer.