Bristol real estate agent pleads guilty to Ponzi scheme

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.– A Bristol, Tennessee real estate agent pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and filing a false tax return in federal court in Greeneville.
As part of a plea agreement, Tammy Lynn Hawk, 47, admitted to using her position to swindle a number of customers who thought they were making real estate investments, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Tennessee. Instead, Hawk was taking money from new investors to either fund her own lifestyle or repay existing investors, the release states.
Under the scheme, she falsely told current and former customers about parcels of real estate that she could arrange for them to purchase and “flip” for substantial gains, according to the release. Hawk advised customers that once they agreed to purchase a particular property, they would need to provide her with cash, and through a relationship she had with a Florida real estate investment company, that company purchased the property and then conveyed it to the customer.
As part of the scheme, Hawk provided phony contracts purporting to represent contracts for the purchase of properties by the Florida company, the release states. But neither Hawk nor the Florida real estate investment company had any ownership in the properties. After customers provided Hawk with cash, she used the money for her own benefit or used it to repay previously defrauded customers.
She also signed at least one customer’s name to a purchase and sale agreement without the customer’s knowledge or consent, according to the release.
According to the written plea agreement, Hawk caused or intended to cause losses to 24 victims in excess of $1 million. She also failed to pay income tax on the money for tax years 2015 through 2018, leaving unpaid income taxes of more than $100,000, the release states.
Sentencing has been set for April 23 at 10 a.m. Hawk faces a sentence of 10 years in a federal prison, up to $1.25 million in fines and supervised release for three years, the release states.