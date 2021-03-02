Bristol rail review part of new state budget

Virginia’s newly approved budget includes $83.5 million to support extending passenger rail service to the New River Valley and stipulates a study for connecting Bristol.

The transportation funding budget amendment earmarks $233.4 million to a series of specific projects, including up to $83.5 million to “to extend intercity passenger rail service from Roanoke, Virginia to the Blacksburg-Christiansburg, Virginia area and increase the frequency of intercity passenger rail service along the I-81/Route 29 corridor from Washington, D.C.”

Beyond that, the amendment directs the secretary of transportation to develop an assessment of both the “total project costs and incremental costs” for extending passenger rail to Bristol and to identify any infrastructure or network costs needed to service a rail station in Bedford, Virginia.

That report is due to the chairs of the House Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations by Nov. 15.

On Monday, state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said passenger rail is important for this region.